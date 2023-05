#Ukraine: New Western equipment was transferred to the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces - including \uD83C\uDDEC\uD83C\uDDE7 Challenger 2 tanks, \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8 Stryker armored personnel carriers, \uD83C\uDDE9\uD83C\uDDEA Marder infantry fighting vehicles, \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8 Cougar MRAP vehicles and \uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDE6 Roshel Senator armored cars. pic.twitter.com/qgu96nQAuV