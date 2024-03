Several drones attacked two oil refineries in Samara Oblast\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA, located 1,235 km from\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6, in the early morning of 16 March.



In Syzran, Samara Oblast, a fire broke out over an area of 500m2. Several other drones also attacked the Novokuibyshevsk refinery in the oblast, causing a… pic.twitter.com/Ny2sLVZMBg