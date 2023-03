#Ukraine: One more entry on the list of \uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF7 Iranian ammunition types used by the Ukrainian army.

This time M48 120mm HE mortar bombs - here fired from a HM-16 mortar by the troops of the 24th Mechanized Brigade.



Both mortar and mortar bombs are made in Iran. pic.twitter.com/9UDNHD9gSu