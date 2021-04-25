Oscar 2021 Câștigătorii premiilor Oscar vor fi desemnați în această noapte. Lista completă a nominalizărilor și favoriții

- "The Father"
- "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- "Minari"
- "Nomadland"
- "Promising Young Woman"
- "Sound of Metal"
- "The Trial of Chicago 7"
- "Mank"
- Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland")
- David Fincher ("Mank")
- Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari")
- Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman")
- Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round")
- Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal")
- Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")
- Anthony Hopkins ("The Father")
- Gary Oldman ("Mank")
- Steven Yeun ("Minari")
- Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")
- Andra Day ("The United States v. Billie Holiday")
- Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")
- Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")
- Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman")
- Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
- Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")
- Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami")
- Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal")
- LaKeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
- Olivia Colman ("The Father")
- Amanda Seyfried ("Mank")
- Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy")
- Yuh-Jung Youn ("Minari")
- Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")
- "Another Round" (Denemarca)
- "Better Days" (Hong Kong)
- "Colectiv" (România)
- "The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia)
- 'Qu Vadis, Aida?' (Bosnia şi Herzegovina)
- "Onward", "Over the Moon"
- "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"
- "Soul"
- "Wolfwalkers"
- "The Father"
- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- "Mank"
- "News of the World"
- "Tenet"
- "Borat Subsequent MovieFilm"
- "The Father", "Nomadland"
- "One Night in Miami"
- "The White Tiger"
- "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- "Minari"
- "Promising Young Woman"
- "Sound of Metal"
- "TheTrial of the Chicago 7"
- Sean Bobbitt ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
- Erik Messerschmidt ("Mank")
- Dariusz Wolski ("News of the World")
- Joshua James Richards ("Nomadland")
- Phedon Papamichael ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")
- "The Father"
- "Nomadland"
- "Promising Young Woman"
- "Sound of Metal"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- "Da 5 Bloods"
- "Mank"
- "Minari"
- "News of the World"
- "Soul"
- "Fight For You" ("Judas and the Black Messiah"),
- "Hear My Voice" ("The Trial of the Chicago 7"),
- "Husavik" ("Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"),
- "lo Sě (Seen)" ("The Life Ahead/ La Vita Davanti a Se"),
- "Speak Now" ("One Night in Miami...")
- "Greyhound"
- "Mank"
- "News of the World"
- "Soul"
- "Sound of Metal"
- "Love and Monsters"
- "The Midnight Sky"
- "Mulan"
- "The One and Only Ivan"
- "Tenet"
- "Emma"
- "Hillbilly Elegy"
- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- "Mank"
- "Pinocchio"
- "Emma"
- "Ma Rainey's Blackbottom"
- "Mank"
- "Mulan"
- "Pinocchio"
- "Burrow"
- "Genius Loci"
- "If Anything Happens I Love You"
- "Opera"
- "Yes-People"
- "Feeling Through"
- "The Letter Room"
- "The Present"
- "Two Distant Strangers"
- "White Eye"
- "Colectiv"
- "Crip Camp"
- "The Mole Agent"
- "My Octopus Teacher"
- "Time"
- "Colette"
- "A Concerto Is a Conversation"
- "Do Not Split"
- "Hunger Ward"
- "A Love Song For Latasha"
"Mank” al lui David Fincher, cu Gary Oldman în rol principal, a primit cele mai multe nominalizări pentru Oscar 2021, la care documentarul românesc „colectiv” a obţinut două selecţii.
Şase filme au avut câte şase nominalizări la Oscar 2021 - “The Father”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Minari”, “Nomadland”, “Sound of Metal” şi ”The Trial of the Chicago 7”. Filmul “Promising Young Woman”, primul lungmetraj al lui Emerald Fennell, a primit cinci selecţii.
Gala Oscar 2021 are loc ]n noaptea de duminică spre luni.