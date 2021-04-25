Español
Oscar 2021 Câștigătorii premiilor Oscar vor fi desemnați în această noapte. Lista completă a nominalizărilor și favoriții

de Redactia     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 25 aprilie 2021, 22:37 Actualitate | Esenţial


Premiile Oscar
Foto: Facebook/ The Academy
Câștigătorii premiilor Oscar 2021 vor fi aflați în această noapte, cea de-a 93-a gală a Academiei Americane de Film fiind difuzată în peste 225 de țări și teritorii. România este în finala Oscar 2021 cu filmul „Colectiv”, nominalizat la două categorii, cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional și cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar.

În România, gala premiilor Oscar 2021 va putea fi urmărită, pe 26 aprilie, de la ora 3.00, pe VOYO, singura platformă din țară care transmite live ceremonia de premiere.

Oscar 2021 lista completă a nominalizărilor. Hotnews.ro va prezenta în timp real lista câștigătorilor premiilor Oscar 2021:

Oscar 2021 - Cel mai bun film:
  • "The Father"
  • "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • "Minari"
  • "Nomadland"
  • "Promising Young Woman"
  • "Sound of Metal"
  • "The Trial of Chicago 7"
  • "Mank"
Oscar 2021 - Cel mai bun regizor:
  • Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland")
  • David Fincher ("Mank")
  • Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari")
  • Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman")
  • Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round")
Oscar 2021 - Cel mai bun actor în rol principal:
  • Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal")
  • Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")
  • Anthony Hopkins ("The Father")
  • Gary Oldman ("Mank")
  • Steven Yeun ("Minari")
Oscar 2021 - Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal:
  • Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")
  • Andra Day ("The United States v. Billie Holiday")
  • Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")
  • Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")
  • Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman")
Oscar 2021 - Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:
  • Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
  • Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")
  • Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami")
  • Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal")
  • LaKeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
Oscar 2021 - Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar:
  • Olivia Colman ("The Father")
  • Amanda Seyfried ("Mank")
  • Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy")
  • Yuh-Jung Youn ("Minari")
  • Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")
Oscar 2021 - Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional:
  • "Another Round" (Denemarca)
  • "Better Days" (Hong Kong)
  • "Colectiv" (România)
  • "The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia)
  • 'Qu Vadis, Aida?' (Bosnia şi Herzegovina)
Oscar 2021 - Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie:
  • "Onward", "Over the Moon"
  • "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"
  • "Soul"
  • "Wolfwalkers"
Oscar 2021 - Cea mai bună scenografie:
  • "The Father"
  • "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
  • "Mank"
  • "News of the World"
  • "Tenet"
Oscar 2021 - Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:
  • "Borat Subsequent MovieFilm"
  • "The Father", "Nomadland"
  • "One Night in Miami"
  • "The White Tiger"
Oscar 2021 - Cel mai bun scenariu original:
  • "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • "Minari"
  • "Promising Young Woman"
  • "Sound of Metal"
  • "TheTrial of the Chicago 7"
Oscar 2021 - Cea mai bună imagine:
  • Sean Bobbitt ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
  • Erik Messerschmidt ("Mank")
  • Dariusz Wolski ("News of the World")
  • Joshua James Richards ("Nomadland")
  • Phedon Papamichael ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")
Oscar 2021 - Cel mai bun montaj:
  • "The Father"
  • "Nomadland"
  • "Promising Young Woman"
  • "Sound of Metal"
  • "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Oscar 2021 - Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:
  • "Da 5 Bloods"
  • "Mank"
  • "Minari"
  • "News of the World"
  • "Soul"
Oscar 2021 - Cel mai bun cântec:
  • "Fight For You" ("Judas and the Black Messiah"),
  • "Hear My Voice" ("The Trial of the Chicago 7"),
  • "Husavik" ("Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"),
  • "lo Sě (Seen)" ("The Life Ahead/ La Vita Davanti a Se"),
  • "Speak Now" ("One Night in Miami...")
Oscar 2021 - Cel mai bun sunet:
  • "Greyhound"
  • "Mank"
  • "News of the World"
  • "Soul"
  • "Sound of Metal"
Oscar 2021 - Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:
  • "Love and Monsters"
  • "The Midnight Sky"
  • "Mulan"
  • "The One and Only Ivan"
  • "Tenet"
Oscar 2021 - Cel mai bun machiaj/cea mai bună coafură:
  • "Emma"
  • "Hillbilly Elegy"
  • "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
  • "Mank"
  • "Pinocchio"
Oscar 2021 - Cele mai bune costume:
  • "Emma"
  • "Ma Rainey's Blackbottom"
  • "Mank"
  • "Mulan"
  • "Pinocchio"
Oscar 2021 - Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat:
  • "Burrow"
  • "Genius Loci"
  • "If Anything Happens I Love You"
  • "Opera"
  • "Yes-People"
Oscar 2021 - Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de ficţiune:
  • "Feeling Through"
  • "The Letter Room"
  • "The Present"
  • "Two Distant Strangers"
  • "White Eye"
Oscar 2021 - Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar:
  • "Colectiv"
  • "Crip Camp"
  • "The Mole Agent"
  • "My Octopus Teacher"
  • "Time"
Oscar 2021 - Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar:
  • "Colette"
  • "A Concerto Is a Conversation"
  • "Do Not Split"
  • "Hunger Ward"
  • "A Love Song For Latasha"


"Mank” al lui David Fincher, cu Gary Oldman în rol principal, a primit cele mai multe nominalizări pentru Oscar 2021, la care documentarul românesc „colectiv” a obţinut două selecţii.

Şase filme au avut câte şase nominalizări la Oscar 2021 - “The Father”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Minari”, “Nomadland”, “Sound of Metal” şi ”The Trial of the Chicago 7”. Filmul “Promising Young Woman”, primul lungmetraj al lui Emerald Fennell, a primit cinci selecţii.

Gala Oscar 2021 are loc ]n noaptea de duminică spre luni. HotNews.ro transmite live cele mai importatante momente ale premiilor Oscar 2021 și câștigătorii.








