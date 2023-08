\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83D\uDD0D Moscow Times: Russia reportedly emptied nearly half of the largest Soviet armored vehicle storage amid ongoing conflict. Satellite images on Google Earth show over 40% of old Soviet tanks & APCs removed from "Vagzhanovo" base in Buryatia during Ukraine war. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/slQKJtwR9C