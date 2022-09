9/ Let's consider the real-world impact of this using the T-72 tank. A T-72 hull is 6.95 m long by 3.59 m wide. Here's what it looks like (roughly) superimposed on the 5m CEP of an Excalibur round. 93.7% of shots are either going to hit it directly or impact within 8m at most. pic.twitter.com/LtI7y7IGmu