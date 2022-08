The 'Ukrainian' Bayraktar TB2 shown at Russia's Army 2022's trophy exhibit:



- Has been painted it in the wrong colour.

- Has its serial number and roundel placed wrongly.

- Has fake MAM-L and MAM-C munitions.



