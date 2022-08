#Ukraine: The Ukrainian army currently uses mortar bombs from Denmark \uD83C\uDDE9\uD83C\uDDF0 - "thousands" were delivered.



Here we see BGR M/50 120mm bombs manufactured in 1984. Although originally used with vintage Brandt M/50 mortars, they can be successfully fired from any 120mm platform. pic.twitter.com/4SaVBsyXvb