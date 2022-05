Here is a case. Deoccupied city of Iprin; woman accidentally found polaroid shot under the carpet. Russ soldier made it, while robbing her flat. It took us a minute to identify a "selfie lover" with AI tech. Nikita Tretyakov, 26 y.o., Rostov-on-Don — looter and war criminal. pic.twitter.com/BJyHxkwOI8