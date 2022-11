120 @NZDefenceForce personnel are supporting the \uD83C\uDDEC\uD83C\uDDE7 UK-led training of Ukrainian soldiers.



\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 Over 7,400 @DefenceU soldiers have been trained so far and \uD83C\uDDF3\uD83C\uDDFF have extended their valued support.



The contingent recently welcomed Defence Secretary Ben Wallace with their famous Haka. pic.twitter.com/0TCibVh6Ih