#Ukraine: The Ukrainian army received a new type of 152mm howitzer- \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDF4 Romanian M1981, a derivative of the Soviet D-20.



Deliveries of these howitzers were not announced previously, but recently Ukraine also received APR-40 MRLS in a configuration exclusive to Romania. pic.twitter.com/qpsRKyC5Ij