\uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF9\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6

Yesterday at a train station in Udine, around 20 or more Italian M109L’s which were previously revisioned would be spotted. These are definitely going to Ukraine, it seems like Italy is likely going to deliver all the M109L’s they had left in storage to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/KO5pmRaChB