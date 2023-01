#Ukraine: French \uD83C\uDDEB\uD83C\uDDF7 TRF1 155mm howitzers are already used by the Ukrainian army in combat- here seen towed by a Renault TRM 10000 truck in the vicinity of Bakhmut, #Donetsk Oblast.



6 of these howitzers, which were purchased from a private French company, were delivered recently. pic.twitter.com/OefeDEnYuR