\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6

Injured Russian soldier that stuck between BMP and a building asks from Ukrainian soldier to finish him off the Ukrainian said not a problem and shot above his head and said after we are not you fuckers(they lost few man in that operation from the source). Kharkiv area. pic.twitter.com/Rtoty20GUg