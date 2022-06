If \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA imperialism had a face, it would be #Medvedev. A small man with huge insecurities, who sprinkles poison towards Ukraine or threatens the world as the only way to assert oneself. \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 was, is and will be. The question is where would Dmitry Medvedev be in two years.