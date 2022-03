#Ukraine : The Russian army lost an "Orlan-10" reconnaissance UAV. Based on the fact that it managed to land in #Romania , there was a guidance failure. pic.twitter.com/hnmvsdM3Ot

Ukrainian Forces have Shot Down another Russian Orlan-10 Reconnaissance Drone today, this is the 3rd Orlan Drone that Russian Forces are Visually Confirmed to have Lost so far during the Invasion including the one that Crash Landed in Northern Romania a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/vhHblPhLpI