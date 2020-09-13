Español
VIDEO Noi proteste majore în Belarus. O piață a fost închisă cu sârmă ghimpată / Peste 400 de persoane, arestate / Metroul ar fi fost închis

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 13 septembrie 2020, 15:35 Actualitate | Internaţional


Politistii fugaresc protestatarii pentru a-i aresta
Politistii fugaresc protestatarii pentru a-i aresta
Foto: Captura video
Autoritățile din Belarus au folosit sârmă ghimpată, duminică, pentru a închide o piață centrală din Minsk și au început să rețină protestatari în timp ce aceștia se adună pentru un nou protest de contestare a realegerii frauduloase a președintelui Alexandr Lukașenko pe 9 august, relatează Reuters și AFP.

UPDATE 20.40: Poliția a arestat peste 400 de oameni doar în Minsk, iar potrivit unui martor Reuters, arestările continuă duminică seară.




UPDATE 15.45: Aproximativ 100.000 de oameni protestează la Minsk. (martor Reuters) Poliția din Belarus a declarat că a arestat circa 250 de persoane.

”Aproximativ 250 de persoane au fost arestate în diferite zone ale capitalei pentru ”folosirea steagurilor și a altor simboluri” ale opoziției și ”pancarte cu mesaje jignitoare”, a declarat ministerul de Interne într-un comunicat.



Proteste au loc în Minsk, dar și în alte 17 orașe din Belarus, printre care și Brest.



"Există arestări în curs", a declarat pentru AFP purtătoarea de cuvânt a Ministerului de Interne, Olga Tchemodanova. Potrivit organizației pentru drepturile omului Viasna, cel puțin 20 de persoane au fost arestate.



Un martor Reuters a văzut o coloană de cel puțin 10.000 de oameni care se îndrepta duminică spre Piața Independenței, unde se află sediul guvernului și reședința președintelui Lukașenko.

Potrivit Nexta, oamenii s-au strâns în ciuda faptului că metroul a fost închis, iar poliția stă la fiecare stradă care duce spre centru.



Sâmbătă, cel puțin 5.000 de oameni, majoritatea femei, au mărșăluit prin oraș pentru a cere eliberarea unei lidere a opoziției.

În total, 114 oameni au fost reținuți în toată țara în seara de sâmbătă. Dintre aceștia, 99 au fost numai în capitală, Minsk, potrivit Ministerului de Interne.

Piața Octombrie a fost înconjurată cu sârmă ghimpată sâmbătă.

Soldați au scos din mulțime la întâmplare persoane și le-au bătut.

    ... (Duminică, 13 septembrie 2020, 15:46)

    buteflix [utilizator]

    "Politia de revolta fugareste oameni pentru retinere" = "Fortele de ordine fugaresc protestatarii si se fac arestari"

    Mulțumim, am corectat!
  • -8 (20 voturi)    
    tot răul spre bine (Duminică, 13 septembrie 2020, 16:08)

    Mazeta [utilizator]

    Cel puțin în Belarus nu poartă aproape nimeni mască. Se pare că protestatarii democrați sunt imuni la virusul ucigaș.
  • +11 (21 voturi)    
    Respect (Duminică, 13 septembrie 2020, 16:34)

    Casargoz [utilizator]

    Ultimul ceusist din europa se lasa greu dat jos.
    Respect pentru cei care de o luna ies pasnic pentru a protesta impotriva furtului electoral.
    • -3 (13 voturi)    
      Nu rezolva nimic (Duminică, 13 septembrie 2020, 18:01)

      ciorapu_asasin [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui Casargoz

      Nu rezolva nimic cu protestele pasnice, alea merg in tarile civilizate, nu in dictaturi. Pana nu or sa se transforme in proteste violente si sa se duca peste parlament si resedinta lui Lukasenco nu vor rezolva nimic.

      Sper ca Lukasenco sa aiba soarta lui Ceausescu, el si cu prietenul lui, piticul frustrat Putin.
      • +4 (10 voturi)    
        >>> (Duminică, 13 septembrie 2020, 21:04)

        GemstonePig [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui ciorapu_asasin

        Fie devin violenti si politia trage si atunci intra rau in cacao intervin rusia europa vecinii etc, fie serviciile intorc armele isi pun piciorul in ghips si pregatesc o'' sinucidere'', o fuga cu elicopterul, un escape la piticul cracanat, scenarii sunt slava domunlui
  • +4 (14 voturi)    
    Se pare că Hotnews insistă (Duminică, 13 septembrie 2020, 17:31)

    calincb [utilizator]

    cu "realegerea considerată frauduloasă" a lui Lukasenko.
    Acolo nu a fost nici o realegere. A fost doar o re-fraudare a alegerilor.
    Preşedintele de jure este Svetlana Tihanovskaia.
    La fel ca şi în Venezuela, cel care are mai mulţi prieteni la poliţie, armată şi serviciile secrete, poate să mai rămână o vreme preşedinte de facto.
    • -1 (11 voturi)    
      Svetlana (Duminică, 13 septembrie 2020, 20:49)

      patrunjel [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui calincb

      Svetlana aia a luat oficial 10%. Chiar o fi furat-o de 41% din voturi?
  • -3 (7 voturi)    
    Ce mai conteaza ONU? (Duminică, 13 septembrie 2020, 21:03)

    constatator [utilizator]

    Ce mai conteaza drepturile omului in CHINA, RUSIA , COREEA DE N, SI ACEST STAT?
    Oricum drepturi in occident nu exsista decat de consumator, si dreptul la mandat de mandat parlamentar s au PRESIDENTIAL!
    Cum am m ai vorbit, o revolutie este bine venita oricand!!


