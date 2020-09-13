VIDEO Noi proteste majore în Belarus. O piață a fost închisă cu sârmă ghimpată / Peste 400 de persoane, arestate / Metroul ar fi fost închis

UPDATE 20.40: Poliția a arestat peste 400 de oameni doar în Minsk, iar potrivit unui martor Reuters, arestările continuă duminică seară.
Riot police, specnaz, unidentified people and people in uniforms without insignia are beating peaceful protesters and brutally detaining them right on the main avenue. Several metro stations have been blocked, as well the road to Drazdy, where top officials have their houses pic.twitter.com/b9sxchO79W— Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) September 13, 2020
Proteste au loc în Minsk, dar și în alte 17 orașe din Belarus, printre care și Brest.
Thousands of people took to the streets in Brest. According to the police, protests are taking place in 17 cities and towns.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 13, 2020
Video by: @tutby pic.twitter.com/MtYaWEhb3d
Minsk right now. Lukashenko's masked thugs, OMON and interior troops attack multiple columns of people heading towards the city centre.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 13, 2020
Video by: @tutby pic.twitter.com/tC5OUJEd6N
The column of tens of thousands of people has turned near Stela and is now heading towards Timiryazeva street as planned initially. pic.twitter.com/4KgDtJyzFK— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 13, 2020
Sâmbătă, cel puțin 5.000 de oameni, majoritatea femei, au mărșăluit prin oraș pentru a cere eliberarea unei lidere a opoziției.
Respect pentru cei care de o luna ies pasnic pentru a protesta impotriva furtului electoral.
Sper ca Lukasenco sa aiba soarta lui Ceausescu, el si cu prietenul lui, piticul frustrat Putin.
Acolo nu a fost nici o realegere. A fost doar o re-fraudare a alegerilor.
Preşedintele de jure este Svetlana Tihanovskaia.
La fel ca şi în Venezuela, cel care are mai mulţi prieteni la poliţie, armată şi serviciile secrete, poate să mai rămână o vreme preşedinte de facto.
Oricum drepturi in occident nu exsista decat de consumator, si dreptul la mandat de mandat parlamentar s au PRESIDENTIAL!
Cum am m ai vorbit, o revolutie este bine venita oricand!!