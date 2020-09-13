VIDEO Noi proteste majore în Belarus. O piață a fost închisă cu sârmă ghimpată / Peste 400 de persoane, arestate / Metroul ar fi fost închis

Autoritățile din Belarus au folosit sârmă ghimpată, duminică, pentru a închide o piață centrală din Minsk și au început să rețină protestatari în timp ce aceștia se adună pentru un nou protest de contestare a realegerii frauduloase a președintelui Alexandr Lukașenko pe 9 august, relatează Reuters și AFP.

Riot police, specnaz, unidentified people and people in uniforms without insignia are beating peaceful protesters and brutally detaining them right on the main avenue. Several metro stations have been blocked, as well the road to Drazdy, where top officials have their houses pic.twitter.com/b9sxchO79W — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) September 13, 2020

UPDATE 15.45: Aproximativ 100.000 de oameni protestează la Minsk. (martor Reuters) Poliția din Belarus a declarat că a arestat circa 250 de persoane.

”Aproximativ 250 de persoane au fost arestate în diferite zone ale capitalei pentru ”folosirea steagurilor și a altor simboluri” ale opoziției și ”pancarte cu mesaje jignitoare”, a declarat ministerul de Interne într-un comunicat.





Thousands of people took to the streets in Brest. According to the police, protests are taking place in 17 cities and towns.



Video by: @tutby pic.twitter.com/MtYaWEhb3d — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 13, 2020

"Există arestări în curs", a declarat pentru AFP purtătoarea de cuvânt a Ministerului de Interne, Olga Tchemodanova. Potrivit organizației pentru drepturile omului Viasna, cel puțin 20 de persoane au fost arestate.

Minsk right now. Lukashenko's masked thugs, OMON and interior troops attack multiple columns of people heading towards the city centre.



Video by: @tutby pic.twitter.com/tC5OUJEd6N — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 13, 2020

Un martor Reuters a văzut o coloană de cel puțin 10.000 de oameni care se îndrepta duminică spre Piața Independenței, unde se află sediul guvernului și reședința președintelui Lukașenko.







Potrivit Nexta, oamenii s-au strâns în ciuda faptului că metroul a fost închis, iar poliția stă la fiecare stradă care duce spre centru.





The column of tens of thousands of people has turned near Stela and is now heading towards Timiryazeva street as planned initially. pic.twitter.com/4KgDtJyzFK — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 13, 2020

În total, 114 oameni au fost reținuți în toată țara în seara de sâmbătă. Dintre aceștia, 99 au fost numai în capitală, Minsk, potrivit Ministerului de Interne.

Piața Octombrie a fost înconjurată cu sârmă ghimpată sâmbătă.

Soldați au scos din mulțime la întâmplare persoane și le-au bătut.

Poliția a arestat peste 400 de oameni doar în Minsk, iar potrivit unui martor Reuters, arestările continuă duminică seară.Proteste au loc în Minsk, dar și în alte 17 orașe din Belarus, printre care și Brest.