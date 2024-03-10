Câștigătorii celei de-a 96-a ediții a Premiilor Oscar vor fi anunțați duminică noapte, în cadrul unei ceremonii televizate în direct de la Hollywood.
Premiile OscarFoto: ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Profimedia
Academia de Arte și Științe Cinematografice a anunțat nominalizările pentru premiile Oscar încă de pe 23 ianuarie, notează reuters.
Lista completă a nominalizărilor la Premiile OScar 2024:
Cel mai bun film:
- “American Fiction”
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “Barbie”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro“
- “Past Lives”
- “Poor Things”
- “The Zone of Interest”
- "Oppenheimer"
Cel mai bun actor:
- Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
- Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
- Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
- Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
Cea mai bună actriță:
- Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Huller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
- Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
- Annette Bening, “Nyad”
Cea mai bună regie:
- Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”
- Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
- Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
- Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:
- Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
- Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar:
- Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
- Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
- Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
- America Ferrera, "Barbie"
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:
- “American Fiction”
- “Barbie”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- "Zone of Interest"
Cel mai bun scenariu original:
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “May December”
- “Past Lives”
- “Maestro”
Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animație:
- "The Boy and the Heron"
- "Elemental"
- "Nimona"
- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
- "Robot Dreams"
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animație:
- “Letter to a Pig”
- “Ninety-Five Senses”
- "Our Uniform"
- "Pachyderme"
- “War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
Cel mai bun lungmetraj străin:
- “Io Capitano,” Italy
- “Perfect Days,” Japan
- “Society of the Snow,” Spain
- “The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany
- “The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom
Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar:
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
- "The Eternal Memory"
- "Four Daughters"
- "To Kill a Tiger"
- “20 Days in Mariupol”
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar:
- “The ABCs of Book Banning”
- “The Last Repair Shop”
- “Nai Nai & Wai Po”
- “The Barber of Little Rock”
- "Island in Between"
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:
- "American Fiction"
- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"
- "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- "Oppenheimer"
- "Poor Things"
Cel mai bun cântec original:
- “It Never Went Away,” “American Symphony,"
- “I’m Just Ken,” “Barbie,"
- “What Was I Made For?,” “Barbie,"
- “The Fire Inside," “Flamin’ Hot,"
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People," “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Cel mai bun sunet:
- “The Creator”
- “Maestro”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Cea mai bună producție:
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj:
- “The After”
- "Invincible"
- "Knight of Fortune"
- “Red, White and Blue”
- “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Cea mai bună cinematografie:
- “El Conde”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Cele mai bune machiaje și coafuri
- “Golda”
- “Society of the Snow"
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Cele mai bune costume:
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Cele mai bune efecte speciale:
- "The Creator"
- "Godzilla Minus One"
- "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- "Napoleon"
Cea mai bună editare de film:
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
