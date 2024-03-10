Câștigătorii celei de-a 96-a ediții a Premiilor Oscar vor fi anunțați duminică noapte, în cadrul unei ceremonii televizate în direct de la Hollywood.

Premiile OscarFoto: ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Profimedia

Academia de Arte și Științe Cinematografice a anunțat nominalizările pentru premiile Oscar încă de pe 23 ianuarie, notează reuters.

Lista completă a nominalizărilor la Premiile OScar 2024:

Cel mai bun film:

  • “American Fiction”
  • “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • “Barbie”
  • “The Holdovers”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Maestro“
  • “Past Lives”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “The Zone of Interest”
  • "Oppenheimer"

Cel mai bun actor:

  • Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
  • Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
  • Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
  • Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
  • Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Cea mai bună actriță:

  • Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Sandra Huller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
  • Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
  • Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Cea mai bună regie:

  • Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
  • Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
  • Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:

  • Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
  • Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
  • Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
  • Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar:

  • Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
  • Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
  • Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
  • America Ferrera, "Barbie"

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:

  • “American Fiction”
  • “Barbie”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”
  • "Zone of Interest"

Cel mai bun scenariu original:

  • “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • “The Holdovers”
  • “May December”
  • “Past Lives”
  • “Maestro”

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animație:

  • "The Boy and the Heron"
  • "Elemental"
  • "Nimona"
  • "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
  • "Robot Dreams"

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animație:

  • “Letter to a Pig”
  • “Ninety-Five Senses”
  • "Our Uniform"
  • "Pachyderme"
  • “War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Cel mai bun lungmetraj străin:

  • “Io Capitano,” Italy
  • “Perfect Days,” Japan
  • “Society of the Snow,” Spain
  • “The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany
  • “The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar:

  • “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
  • "The Eternal Memory"
  • "Four Daughters"
  • "To Kill a Tiger"
  • “20 Days in Mariupol”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar:

  • “The ABCs of Book Banning”
  • “The Last Repair Shop”
  • “Nai Nai & Wai Po”
  • “The Barber of Little Rock”
  • "Island in Between"

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:

  • "American Fiction"
  • "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"
  • "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • "Oppenheimer"
  • "Poor Things"

Cel mai bun cântec original:

  • “It Never Went Away,” “American Symphony,"
  • “I’m Just Ken,” “Barbie,"
  • “What Was I Made For?,” “Barbie,"
  • “The Fire Inside," “Flamin’ Hot,"
  • “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People," “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Cel mai bun sunet:

  • “The Creator”
  • “Maestro”
  • “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “The Zone of Interest”

Cea mai bună producție:

  • “Barbie”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Napoleon”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj:

  • “The After”
  • "Invincible"
  • "Knight of Fortune"
  • “Red, White and Blue”
  • “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Cea mai bună cinematografie:

  • “El Conde”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Maestro”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”

Cele mai bune machiaje și coafuri

  • “Golda”
  • “Society of the Snow"
  • “Maestro”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”

Cele mai bune costume:

  • “Barbie”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Napoleon”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”

Cele mai bune efecte speciale:

  • "The Creator"
  • "Godzilla Minus One"
  • "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
  • “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
  • "Napoleon"

Cea mai bună editare de film:

  • “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • “The Holdovers”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”

