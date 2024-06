\uD83E\uDD47 THIS IS JANNIK'S MOMENT \uD83E\uDD47



Sinner becomes the first-ever Italian man to achieve ATP No.1 Presented by PIF \uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF9 \uD83D\uDC4F#S1NNER | #PIF | #ATPRankings | #partner pic.twitter.com/pvAfiACbPO