RUSSIAN LOSSES | AVDIIVKA DIRECTION



30.03.2023 was one of the biggest \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFARussian mechanised attack near village Tonenke, Donetsk region.



During attack were used 36 tanks and 12 BMPs



❗️| TWELF tanks and EIGHT BMPs were destroyed by \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6Ukrainian Defence Forces. pic.twitter.com/mubYpNqvBM