Today is the anniversary of Olenivka, one of the most vile and cruel crimes of \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA. The deliberate, pre-planned killing of captured Azov warriors.



Let every loss of \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA be retribution for its evil, and let every occupier, every Russian murderer, all those responsible for this… pic.twitter.com/k8yS3MP0KB