#Ukraine: A Russian 2S4 Tyulpan 240mm self-propelled mortar was destroyed by a GMLRS strike of the Ukrainian army near Zaitseve, #Donetsk Oblast - filmed by a \uD83C\uDDF5\uD83C\uDDF1 WB FlyEye recon UAV. pic.twitter.com/iICkJrZPa1