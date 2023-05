Russian forces made some territorial gains in #Bakhmut as of May 7.



Geolocated footage indicates that #Wagner Group forces advanced further west in Bakhmut and near Sakko i Vanzetti (15km north of Bakhmut). https://t.co/En0yrVwPVK https://t.co/t2xrWCzYXD pic.twitter.com/iWXGQnnJ7Z