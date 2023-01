«We will never be broken.We are winning».

\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6actor and defender Dmytro Linartovych sends a message to the people of\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6after being severely wounded in #Soledar, #Donetsk region. The city is one of the hottest points at the frontline. We wish Dmytro speedy recovery.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/I1sGFYyId3