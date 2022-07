The 16-year-old son of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Oleg Buryak returned to his family after being held hostage by the Russians for 90 days.#RussiaIsATerroristState #StandWithUkraine️ #ArmUkraineNow #UkraineWillWin #StopRussia #PutinIsaWarCriminal pic.twitter.com/x5gcpJV2KY