Două lansatoare de rachete multiple BM-21 Grad ale forțelor ruse au fost distruse pe frontul de est, iar cel puțin alte 2 vehicule de un tip necunoscut au fost pulverizate ca urmare a loviturilor de contra-baterie ucrainene, potrivit Ukraine Weapons Tracker.
#Ukraine: The aftermath of Ukrainian counter-battery strikes against what appears to be a Russian BM-21 Grad battery position in the East; 2x BM-21 MRL are destroyed, with at least 2 more vehicles of an unknown type also taken out. pic.twitter.com/AplVZOFLXN— \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) July 10, 2022
Another BM-21 Grad chassis in the same location. pic.twitter.com/bcDwjjdqlG— \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) July 10, 2022