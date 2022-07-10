Două lansatoare de rachete multiple BM-21 Grad ale forțelor ruse au fost distruse pe frontul de est, iar cel puțin alte 2 vehicule de un tip necunoscut au fost pulverizate ca urmare a loviturilor de contra-baterie ucrainene, potrivit Ukraine Weapons Tracker.

Lansatoare rusesti distruseFoto: Ukraine Weapons Tracker