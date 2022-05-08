Șaizeci de persoane sunt date dispărute după ce o școală în care se refugiau a fost bombardată sâmbătă de ruși în regiunea Lugansk din estul Ucrainei, a declarat duminică guvernatorul regional Serghei Gaidai, potrivit AFP.

Tragedie după un bombardament rusesc în estul UcraineiFoto: Twitter

„(Satul) Bilogorivka a fost lovit de un atac aerian. Bombele au lovit școala și, din păcate, a fost complet distrusă", a relatat guvernatorul pe contul său de Telegram.

„Incendiul a fost stins după aproape patru ore, apoi au fost curățate dărâmăturile și, din păcate, au fost găsite cadavrele a două persoane", a declarat Gaidai.

”Erau în total 90 de persoane. 27 au fost salvate (...) Șaizeci de persoane care se aflau în școală sunt cel mai probabil moarte", a mai spus el.

------------