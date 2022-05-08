Șaizeci de persoane sunt date dispărute după ce o școală în care se refugiau a fost bombardată sâmbătă de ruși în regiunea Lugansk din estul Ucrainei, a declarat duminică guvernatorul regional Serghei Gaidai, potrivit AFP.
„(Satul) Bilogorivka a fost lovit de un atac aerian. Bombele au lovit școala și, din păcate, a fost complet distrusă", a relatat guvernatorul pe contul său de Telegram.
„Incendiul a fost stins după aproape patru ore, apoi au fost curățate dărâmăturile și, din păcate, au fost găsite cadavrele a două persoane", a declarat Gaidai.
”Erau în total 90 de persoane. 27 au fost salvate (...) Șaizeci de persoane care se aflau în școală sunt cel mai probabil moarte", a mai spus el.
\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 MFA strongly condemns #Russian shelling of a school in Bilohorivka, sheltered 60 people, on May 7. #Russia committed this brutal war crime shortly before the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, constantly repeating the tragedy of World War II.#StopRussianWar pic.twitter.com/dxf3fX7GrZ— MFA of Ukraine \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 (@MFA_Ukraine) May 8, 2022
The #russian invaders dropped the aerial bomb at the school in Bilohorivka in #Luhansk Oblast.— WithUkraine 24/7 (@With__Ukraine) May 7, 2022
There were around 90 people in the school. By now, about 30 people have been rescued from under the rubble. #russianWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/1hbyjp7ZbG
