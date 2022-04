new satellite imagery of the expansion of a mass grave site in Manhush, ~20 kilometers west of Mariupol, where (allegedly) Russian soldiers have been taking bodies. The images progress from March 23 to April 3. \uD83D\uDCF8 @maxar pic.twitter.com/ny7KZL4iQF

