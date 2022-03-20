Potrivit imaginilor care circulă pe rețelele de socializare, proteste au loc în mai multe orașe din Ucraina, în schimb membrii forțelor armate ruse din zonele ocupate fac uz de forță împotriva localnicilor și îi amenință cu armele.
În Berdeansk, armata reține și bate cu brutalitate ucrainenii care au ieșit astăzi la un miting împotriva războiului.
In Berdyansk, people went on a peaceful protest against Russians - they began to detain and beat them. Shots were also heard in the air.— Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) March 20, 2022
The video was sent by a local resident#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/7SW1tcMkpI
❗️Here's a video from the occupied #Berdyansk, where the military brutally detains and beats #Ukrainians who came out for an anti-war rally today pic.twitter.com/xv6S99yxsw— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 20, 2022
The Russian military tried to arrest some of the Ukrainian protesters but the crowd prevented them from doing so. They shot several rounds into the air and sped off in their rather battered-looking truck. pic.twitter.com/AQQuoDBFtO— Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) March 20, 2022
Proteste sunt și în Enerhodar.
In #Energodar, unarmed people are ready to do anything to defend their land— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 20, 2022
They are not even frightened by gunfire. pic.twitter.com/ZOlIoSvg77
