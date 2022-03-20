Potrivit imaginilor care circulă pe rețelele de socializare, proteste au loc în mai multe orașe din Ucraina, în schimb membrii forțelor armate ruse din zonele ocupate fac uz de forță împotriva localnicilor și îi amenință cu armele.

Manifestari impotriva razboiului in UcrainaFoto: Captura video

În Berdeansk, armata reține și bate cu brutalitate ucrainenii care au ieșit astăzi la un miting împotriva războiului.