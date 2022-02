Russian troops have hit a residential area in Kharkiv allegedly with cluster munitions. \uD83D\uDCF7 via @RALee85 pic.twitter.com/7lbhXSTCgp

‼️The Russian shellings of residential areas of Kharkiv ongoing right now ‼️



‼️Dear German Friends!



Please show REAL solidarity with the Ukrainians and



BOYCOT all the Russian GOODS‼️ pic.twitter.com/feur3zPu0z