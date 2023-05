\uD83E\uDD21Putin can't read French? The 17th Century map he dug up w/o Ukraine (checks map) HAS UKRAINE!



VKRAINE ou PAYS DES COSAQUES=Ukraine or Land of the Cossacks



15 months & the pathetic war criminal is still trying—& failing—to justify his catastrophic blunder of a genocidal war. https://t.co/xx6LQnnSSl pic.twitter.com/QErMy6CRU2