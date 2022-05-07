Armata rusă și aparatul de propagandă al Kremlinului au organizat sâmbătă ultima repetiție pentru parada militară ce va avea loc luni la Moscova, menită să fie o demonstrație de forță în condițiile în care trupele de invazie trimise de Vladimir Putin în Ucraina sunt foarte departe de obiectivele propuse.

Repetiție pentru parada de ziua victoriei în MoscovaFoto: captura twitter