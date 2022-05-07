Armata rusă și aparatul de propagandă al Kremlinului au organizat sâmbătă ultima repetiție pentru parada militară ce va avea loc luni la Moscova, menită să fie o demonstrație de forță în condițiile în care trupele de invazie trimise de Vladimir Putin în Ucraina sunt foarte departe de obiectivele propuse.
Rehearsals for the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9. Officers participating in what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine will be saluting Putin and spectators on Monday. pic.twitter.com/esbI7yCer0— Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) May 7, 2022
She is the pride of #RussianArmy— cooper (@coope125) May 7, 2022
"White Swan" over Red Square: footage of the flight of the Tu-160 strategic missile carrier and the Il-78 air tanker during the dress rehearsal of the Victory Parade in #Moscow #Russia #ukraine pic.twitter.com/qHPJPj4fU5
rehearsal of the #Russia Victory Parade in Khabarovsk went. The festive procession will be the largest in the Far East, 3,500 people, tanks, artillery, missile systems and aircraft will take part in it.#RussianArmy #Ukraine️ pic.twitter.com/VRxStvJLMS— cooper (@coope125) May 7, 2022
Riders and MiG-31BM: footage of the dress rehearsal of the Victory Parade in Yekaterinburg#Russian #RussianArmy #Ukraine️ pic.twitter.com/Is9LZ3ZuUf— cooper (@coope125) May 7, 2022
