VIDEO Protest masiv în Australia contra obligativității vaccinării, după modelul canadian / Manifestații și în Noua Zeelandă

MASSIVE: A bird's eye view of the convoy heading to Parliament House right now in Canberra. #ConvoyToCanberra #CanberraConvoy #ConvoyForFreedom2022 \uD83D\uDC49 https://t.co/frbjqFqaaf pic.twitter.com/IlZiXJWVT0

Canberra \uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDFA Boom \uD83D\uDCA3\uD83D\uDD25 Freedom Convoy \uD83D\uDD25 Oh my...People as far as the eye can see...This is a Revolution \uD83D\uDD25\uD83D\uDC4A pic.twitter.com/Us8LMDbzNC