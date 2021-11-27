Furtuna Arwen: 12 dintre cele mai dramatice imagini în timp ce Marea Britanie a fost lovită de rafale de vânt de 160 de km/h

Huge Sea's wiped up by #StormArwen at Roker in Sunderland today #weather #storm @StormHour @PA pic.twitter.com/g5JnV3MnR5— Owen Humphreys (@owenhumphreys1) November 27, 2021
Tad windy around the coast today #StormArwen #Caithness video credit to David Proudfoot pic.twitter.com/0FLBohXnUc— Pamela Taylor (@LeptaLaMayor) November 26, 2021
@LothianLoop @BBCScotWeather John Muir country park in Dunbar completely devastated by #StormArwen pic.twitter.com/H5jiXifsR5— rosslargue (@rosslargue1) November 27, 2021
Wild one doon the harbour inite! #Fraserburgh #stormarwen pic.twitter.com/g6gQ3AA5wd— Matty west (@Matty1903) November 26, 2021
