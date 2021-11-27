Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

Furtuna Arwen: 12 dintre cele mai dramatice imagini în timp ce Marea Britanie a fost lovită de rafale de vânt de 160 de km/h

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 27 noiembrie 2021, 20:29 Actualitate | Internaţional


Furtuna Arwen
Furtuna Arwen
Foto: Captura Twitter
Scene dramatice au putut fi văzute în Marea Britanie, după ce furtuna Arwen a adus rafale de de vânt de aproape 160 de km/h, provocând închiderea mai multor drumuri, întârzieri ale trenurilor și pene de curent, relatează Indy100.com.

Doi bărbaţi au murit vineri seara, în urmă căderii unor copaci - unul în Irlanda de Nord, în maşina sa, iar celălalt în nord-vestul Angliei, au anunţat poliţiile din aceste regiuni.

În Scoţia, mai multe linii feroviare au fost blocate între Edinburgh, Glasgow şi alte oraşe importante, după ce un hambar a fost luat pe sus de vânt şi aruncat pe şine.

Numeroase drumuri din Scoţia au fost închise din cauza prezenţei unor obiecte trântite de vânt.

Aproximativ 120 de camioane erau ”blocate de zăpadă” pe o autostradă din nordul Angliei, a anunţat sâmbătă poliţia rutieră, care a trimis un utilaj să le deblocheze.




Furnizorul de energie Northern Powergrid estima că rafale violente de vânt au lăsat fără curent 55.000 de clienţi în nordul Angliei, mai ales în comitatul Northumberland unde, în oraşul Brizlee Wood, s-au înregistrat rafale de vânt de aproape 160 km/h, potrivit unor date meteorologice.











Vezi continuarea pe Indy100.com






Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















2 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Industrie Feroviara

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
20:29 Furtuna Arwen: 12 dintre cele mai dramatice imagini în timp ce Marea Britanie a fost lovită de rafale de vânt de 160 de km/h
20:28 MAE: Ambasada României la Pretoria gestionează situația a 36 de cetățeni români
20:07 VIDEO Borussia Dortmund, lider provizoriu în Bundesliga - Erling Haaland a înscris la revenirea pe teren
19:44 Cât adevăr și câtă ficțiune este în filmul Casa Gucci, în care joacă Lady Gaga, Al Pacino și Adam Driver
19:43 Regatul Unit înăsprește din nou condițiile de intrare în țară, pe fondul variantei Omicron: Testare PCR obligatorie și izolare până la primirea rezultatului
19:40 VIDEO Liga 1: FC Argeș, victorie la Arad (1-0 vs UTA)
19:29 Africa de Sud denunță un dublu standard după ce lumea a început să își închidă granițele chiar înainte de a afla mai multe despre periculozitatea variantei Omicron
19:13 Lewis Hamilton și principalul adversar în lupta pentru titlul mondial: "Îmi țin mereu respirația când sunt oameni în preajma mea"
18:58 Fostul cancelar al Austriei, Sebastian Kurz, a devenit tată
18:40 VIDEO Un film despre efectele pandemiei COVID-19, desemnat cel mai bun lungmetraj la ''Oscarurile Asiei'' 2021
18:20 Secretarul general adjunct al PNL preia patrimoniul filialei PNL Sector 3 / Pecingină: Povestea demisiilor nu se potrivește. Totul pare să fie o furtună într-un pahar cu apă
18:08 Satul sicilian unde rata de vaccinare anti-Covid a ajuns la 104%
18:03 Digi24. Povestea femeii pe care nepoata a învățat-o să citească și să scrie la 60 de ani
17:53 CNCAV: Peste 60.000 de persoane au fost vaccinate în ultimele 24 de ore, din care aproape 14.000 cu prima doză
Ultimele 24 de ore
Întâlniri on-line | #deladistanță

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Imaginea zilei: Coada la demisii la PNL sector 3
Pando, cel mai mare organism viu de pe planetă nu este o balenă și este mâncat încetul cu încetul
Ion Iliescu, după ce a fost acuzat la Antena 3 că a luat banii lui Ceaușescu: Îl dezamăgesc pe domnul Gâdea: banii ăia sunt la o adresă mai aproape de A 3
Știm unde începe sărăcia, dar de la ce sumă în sus te poți considera bogat? Ce spun George Butunoiu, Valeriu Stoica, Lucian Croitoru și Cătălin Păuna despre când începe bogăția
Noua variantă Omicron se extinde în Europa: Marea Britanie și Germania au anunțat primele cazuri / Țările continuă să își închidă granițele pentru mai multe state africane / Africa de Sud spune că este ”pedepsită” pentru transparența sa
VIDEO Squid Game, recreat în viața reală cu sute de jucători și un premiu substanțial / Codex Seraphinianus, cea mai bizară carte din lume, a împlinit 40 de ani / NASA caută planuri pentru reactoare nucleare pe Lună
Moderna va dezvolta o doză de rapel specifică pentru varianta Omicron a coronavirusului
WTA, încă un semnal de alarmă: Situația lui Shuai Peng, departe de a fi liniștitoare
Bryan Adams testat pozitiv pentru Covid-19, a doua oară într-o lună. Explicația simplă a lui Fauci
Ion Țiriac, avere mărită cu peste un miliard de lei în pandemie - Cum arată topul bogaților României


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania

Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.



powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2021 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne