Furtuna Arwen: 12 dintre cele mai dramatice imagini în timp ce Marea Britanie a fost lovită de rafale de vânt de 160 de km/h

În Scoţia, mai multe linii feroviare au fost blocate între Edinburgh, Glasgow şi alte oraşe importante, după ce un hambar a fost luat pe sus de vânt şi aruncat pe şine.

Numeroase drumuri din Scoţia au fost închise din cauza prezenţei unor obiecte trântite de vânt.

Aproximativ 120 de camioane erau ”blocate de zăpadă” pe o autostradă din nordul Angliei, a anunţat sâmbătă poliţia rutieră, care a trimis un utilaj să le deblocheze.

Huge Sea's wiped up by #StormArwen at Roker in Sunderland today #weather #storm @StormHour @PA pic.twitter.com/g5JnV3MnR5