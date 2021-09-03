Talibanii spun că au preluat controlul asupra văii Panjshir, nucleul rezistenței anti-talibane / Amrullah Saleh, unul dintre liderii rezistenței: Nu ne vom preda VIDEO

Forțele talibane au prelaut complet controlul asupra Afganistanului, inclusiv a văii Panjshir unde unde se adunaseră forțele de opoziție, au spus trei surse talibane vineri în timp ce au fost auzite focuri de armă de celebrare a victoriei au fost auzite în capitala Kabul, relatează Reuters.

”Cu voia lui Allah cel mare, acum controlăm tot Afganistanul”, a spus un comandant taliban care a subliniat că Panjshir este acum sub comanda talibanilor.

Nu fost posibilă confirmarea imediată a informațiilor. Fostul vicepreședinte Amrullah Saleh, unul dintre liderii forțelor de opoziție, a declarat pentru postul de televiziune Tolo News că rapoartele că a fugit din țară sunt minciuni.

Heavy Gunfire in #Kabul being heard... Its a sign of a victory in #Panjshir according to #Taliban #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/8gVKzUAjbr

El a spus că informațiile din mass-media potrivit cărora el a fugit sunt fără nicio bază.

”Fără îndoială suntem într-o situație dificilă. Suntem invadați de către talibani”, a spus el.

”Nu ne vom preda”, ,a spus el.

A video message sent to us @BBCWorld from one of the leaders of the anti-Taliban resistance, fmr VP @AmrullahSaleh2 who says they're under attack from terrorists and points the finger of blame at Pakistan. Pakistan of course deny they support Taliban forces #Panjshir #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/w3e6GnrRXi