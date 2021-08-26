Español
VIDEO Momentele exploziilor din Kabul și panica de pe străzi

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Joi, 26 august 2021, 21:38 Actualitate | Internaţional


Afgani fugind dupa prima explozie de la aeroportul din Kabul
Afgani fugind dupa prima explozie de la aeroportul din Kabul
Foto: Captura video
Atacurile cu bombă de joi de la aeroportul din Kabul au venit după ce SUA și mai multe state europene au avertizat că zona ar putea fi ținta unui atac. Cu toate acestea, mii de persoane au rămas în continuare lângă porțile aeroportului sperând că vor putea părăsi statul capturat de talibani. Numărul persoanelor decedate s-ar ridica la peste 60, iar cel al răniților la peste 140, dar aceste cifre sunt așteptate să crească.

Prima explozie de la Kabul care a avut loc la poarta Abbey a aeroportului



Oamenii au început să fugă panicați.



A doua explozie








