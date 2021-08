VIDEO Luptători talibani amenință cu puști AK-47 o echipă de filmare a CNN din Kabul

Here's the moment that @clarissaward and crew were confronted by the Taliban on the streets of Kabul. pic.twitter.com/2ueKYbR8xg

.@clarissaward on the scene just outside Kabul airport: "I've covered all sorts of crazy situations. This was mayhem. This was nuts. This was impossible for an ordinary civilian, even if they had their paperwork...There's no coherent system for processing people." pic.twitter.com/hbg82Md4ZZ