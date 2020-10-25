FOTO VIDEO Proteste la Belarus în ziua în care expiră ultimatumul dat de opoziție / Zeci de persoane, reținute / Forțele de ordine folosesc gaze lacrimogene

Noi proteste majore au loc în Belarus duminică, în ziua în care expiră ultimatumul dat de opoziție pentru ca președintele Alexandr Lukașenko să își dea demisia. Zeci de oameni au fost reținuți de poliție în orașul Lida, situat la 168 de kilometri de Minsk, scrie RIA, relatează Reuters.

Poliția a folosit gaze lacrimogene împotriva protestatarilor care s-au adunat înainte de expirarea unui ultimatul dat de către opoziție președintelui Alexandr Lukașenko pentru a-și da demisie.

Lukașenko se ține de putere în ciuda protestelor majore din ultimele săptămâni care cer demisia sa și nu a arătat niciun semn că va da înapoi în urma ultimatumului.

Opozanta Svetlana Tihanovskaia, exilată după alegeri în Lituania, este considerată de criticii guvernului a fi adevărata câştigătoare a scrutinului de la 9 august, unde Lukaşenko şi-a proclamat victoria cu 80,1% din voturi.

De la alegeri au loc proteste în fiecare zi.

Duminică este aşteptată o mare demonstraţie, pentru a coincide cu expirarea ultimatumului lansat de Tihanovskaia pentru ca Lukaşenko să demisioneze, la 25 octombrie, şi să pregătească terenul pentru noi alegeri.

Este însă foarte puţin probabil ca Lukanşenko să ia o astfel de decizie. Singurele concesii pe care liderul le-a făcut a fost să elibereze unii prizonieri.

Tihanovskaia a depus eforturi să organizeze, din Lituania, o grevă generală la nivel naţional în Belarus.

Totuşi, analiştii spun că Tihanovskaia are o putere de influenţă limitată pentru că se află în străinătate.

\uD83D\uDD09The huge column of people has turned away from the Stella and is now moving towards the centre of the city. On the background you can hear the official voice claiming the illegality of this march, posters, slogans and flags. #Belarus pic.twitter.com/sCLhZltep4