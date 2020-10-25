FOTO VIDEO Proteste la Belarus în ziua în care expiră ultimatumul dat de opoziție / Zeci de persoane, reținute / Forțele de ordine folosesc gaze lacrimogene

Siloviki have brutally dispersed protesters in Grodno #Belarus.— Denis Kazakiewicz (@Den_2042) October 25, 2020
Some protetesters were badly beaten.
v @RFERL pic.twitter.com/jBjO6Oz6tf
#Belarus | Security forces in #Hrodna attack the protestors pic.twitter.com/3ZXeZPCKXM— Balki Begumhan Bayhan (@bbbayh) October 25, 2020
More photos from today's large-scale #protest march in #Minsk, #Belarus: pic.twitter.com/L14TL1JCsP— Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) October 25, 2020
\uD83D\uDD09The huge column of people has turned away from the Stella and is now moving towards the centre of the city. On the background you can hear the official voice claiming the illegality of this march, posters, slogans and flags. #Belarus pic.twitter.com/sCLhZltep4— Belarus Free Theatre (@BFreeTheatre) October 25, 2020