O statuie a lui Cristofor Columb din orașul american Saint Louis, cel mai nou monument înlăturat după protestele antirasism

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 16 iunie 2020, 22:01 Actualitate | Internaţional


statuie Cristofor Columb
statuie Cristofor Columb
Foto: Captura video
O statuie a lui Cristofor Columb a fost scoasă dintr-un parc al orașului Saint Louis, au anunțat marți oficialii, acesta fiind ultimul monument înlăturat ca răspuns la protestele față de inegalitățile rasiale, relatează Reuters.

Imginile televizate au arătat muncitori folosind o macara pentru a smulge statuia de pe pedestalul său din Tower Grove Park și a plasat-o pe culcată pe platforma unui camion. Oficialii nu au spus unde va fi dusă statuia.



Manifestanții antirasism din SUA, care au ieșit în stradă după moartea afro-americanului George Floyd în custodia poliției din Minneapolis, au cerut autorităților să dea jos monumentele care omagiază personalități precum Cristofor Columb, Leopold al II-lea, pentru colonizarea Congo, sau alte persoane implicate în comerțul cu sclavi.

Activiștii nativi americani au militat pentru înlăturarea statuilor cu Cristofor Columb, spunând că expedițiile sale în Americi au dus la colonizarea și genocidul strămoșilor.

Statuia fusese ridicată acum 140 de ani.

Acum o săptămână o statuia lui Cristofor Columb din Richmond a fost darâmată de protestatari.

Citește și:







    Fară Columb, nici acum nu știau de America (Marţi, 16 iunie 2020, 22:08)

    CezarN [utilizator]

    Ciudat, fără Columb și geniul său, nici acuma locuitorii Africii nu ar fi știut de America.
    NU vorbesc de sclavii aduși în America, ci de cei care, în zilele noastre, pleacă sa-și caute fericirea în "rasismul" din SUA.
  • +2 (10 voturi)    
    Crimele lui Columb (Marţi, 16 iunie 2020, 22:25)

    arap [utilizator]

    So Columbus tried again for gold, but this time he and his men didn’t go looking for it. They ordered all Taíno people 14 and older to deliver a certain amount of gold dust every three months. If they didn’t, their hands would be cut off.

    At this point, the Taíno were refusing to grow crops, and those who didn’t bleed to death after their hands were removed began to die of famine and disease. When they fled into the mountains, they were hunted down by dogs. Many killed themselves with cassava poison.

    Columbus’s men also continued to sexually abuse Taíno women and girls. In 1500, Columbus wrote to an acquaintance that “there are many dealers who go about looking for girls; those from nine to 10 are now in demand.”

    As the population plummeted, they abducted indigenous people from other islands, like the Lucayan, to work the fields and mines of Hispaniola.

    Bartolomé de las Casas arrived in Hispaniola in 1502, when he was 18. For decades, he participated in the mistreatment of the Taíno and the introduction of enslaved Africans, before renouncing it all, becoming a Dominican friar and confessing what he had witnessed in “A Short Account of the Destruction of the Indies.”

    “They [Spanish explorers] forced their way into native settlements, slaughtering everyone they found there, including small children, old men, pregnant women, and even women who had just given birth. They hacked them to pieces, slicing open their bellies with their swords as though they were so many sheep herded into a pen. They even laid wagers on whether they could slice a man in two at a stroke, or cut an individual’s head from his body, or disembowel him with a single blow of their axes. They grabbed suckling infants by the feet and, ripping them from their mothers’ breasts, dashed them headlong against the rocks. Others, laughing and joking all the while, threw them over their shoulders, shouting, ‘Wriggle, you little perisher.’
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/history/2019/10/14/here-are-indig
  • +5 (7 voturi)    
    foarte bine!!! (Marţi, 16 iunie 2020, 22:25)

    exilatul [utilizator]

    trebuie date jos toate statuile celor care au adus ..persoane de culoare...in america de nord... acum nu ar mai fi existat....rasismul....decit intre albi....
  • -1 (9 voturi)    
    Păi da (Marţi, 16 iunie 2020, 22:27)

    billy34 [utilizator]

    Columb a descoperit America într-un moment de neatenție al Gărzii Amerindiene de Coastă...


