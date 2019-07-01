FOTO VIDEO Haos în Hong Kong. Protestatarii au intrat cu forța în clădirea Parlamentului

Sute de protestatari ostili guvernului pro-Beijing de la Hong Kong au spart, luni, sticla clădirii Parlamentului și au intrat în instituție, luni, în timpul unor demonstrații cu ocazia celei de-a 22-a aniversări de la trecerea de sub ocupație britanică la sfera de influență chineză, potrivit AFP.

Hong Kong anti-government protesters have stormed the city's legislature after breaking glass doors and prying open gates at the rear. https://t.co/pB5Z1t9Rio @holmeschan_ #hongkong pic.twitter.com/ozO2psryOV

Protesters in the process of tearing LegCo apart. Police nowhere to be seen. Barricading some entrances, will be very difficult and dangerous to clear them. pic.twitter.com/BkurSpnov1