FOTO VIDEO Haos în Hong Kong. Protestatarii au intrat cu forța în clădirea Parlamentului

Hong Kong anti-government protesters have stormed the city's legislature after breaking glass doors and prying open gates at the rear. https://t.co/pB5Z1t9Rio @holmeschan_ #hongkong pic.twitter.com/ozO2psryOV— Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) 1 iulie 2019
Protesters in the process of tearing LegCo apart. Police nowhere to be seen. Barricading some entrances, will be very difficult and dangerous to clear them. pic.twitter.com/BkurSpnov1— \uD835\uDD5B\uD835\uDD52\uD835\uDD5E\uD835\uDD56\uD835\uDD64 \uD835\uDD58\uD835\uDD63\uD835\uDD5A\uD835\uDD57\uD835\uDD57\uD835\uDD5A\uD835\uDD65\uD835\uDD59\uD835\uDD64 \uD83C\uDDED\uD83C\uDDF0\uD83C\uDFF4\uDB40\uDC67\uDB40\uDC62\uDB40\uDC77\uDB40\uDC6C\uDB40\uDC73\uDB40\uDC7F (@jgriffiths) 1 iulie 2019
Protestatarii au umplut pereții camerei Parlamentului de graffiti.
Inside the legislative chamber. pic.twitter.com/6fSzXwo5YC— \uD835\uDD5B\uD835\uDD52\uD835\uDD5E\uD835\uDD56\uD835\uDD64 \uD835\uDD58\uD835\uDD63\uD835\uDD5A\uD835\uDD57\uD835\uDD57\uD835\uDD5A\uD835\uDD65\uD835\uDD59\uD835\uDD64 \uD83C\uDDED\uD83C\uDDF0\uD83C\uDFF4\uDB40\uDC67\uDB40\uDC62\uDB40\uDC77\uDB40\uDC6C\uDB40\uDC73\uDB40\uDC7F (@jgriffiths) 1 iulie 2019
Protestors in Hong Kong have breached inside the Legislative Council building#HongKong pic.twitter.com/9DbrolRR6H— CNW (@ConflictsW) 1 iulie 2019