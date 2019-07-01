Español
FOTO VIDEO Haos în Hong Kong. Protestatarii au intrat cu forța în clădirea Parlamentului

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 1 iulie 2019, 16:32 Actualitate | Internaţional


Protestatarii de la Hong Kong au patruns in Parlament
Protestatarii de la Hong Kong au patruns in Parlament
Foto: Captura Twitter
Sute de protestatari ostili guvernului pro-Beijing de la Hong Kong au spart, luni, sticla clădirii Parlamentului și au intrat în instituție, luni, în timpul unor demonstrații cu ocazia celei de-a 22-a aniversări de la trecerea de sub ocupație britanică la sfera de influență chineză, potrivit AFP.




Sute de manifestanți mascați, unii având în mâini semne de circulație sau bucăți de schele, au intrat în Consiliul Legislativ, după ce au încercat să intre cu forța timp de mai multe ore. Forțele de securitate din interiorul clădirii, care au folosit anterior spray paralizant pentru a îi îndepărta, s-au retras, aparent, în clădire.




Protestatarii au umplut pereții camerei Parlamentului de graffiti.







Milioane de persoane au protestat în ultimele săptămâni din cauza unei legi controversate a extrădării, care ar permite trimiterea oamenilor în China pentru a fi judecați de tribunalele statului chinez. Guvernul a decis să suspende procesul adoptării pe perioadă nedeterminată, însă protestele continuă.

Cetățenii cer demisia lui Carrie Lam, retragearea completă a legii, revocarea termenului "revoltă" din descrierile protestelor pro-democrație din 12 iunie și eliberarea tuturor activiștilor reținuți. Lam a declarat luni că evenimentele din iunie au făcut-o să realizeze că trebuie să investească mai mult timp în a asculta cetățenii.

"Voi învăța această lecție și mă voi asigura că activitatea guvernului din viitor va răspunde mai bine aspirațiilor, sentimentelor și opiniilor comunității", a spus Lam.

În timp ce Carrie Lam se afla la ceremonia oficială a aniversării, protestatarii erau prezenți la un eveniment ținut în paralel, în cadrul căruia au ridicat un steag negru, simbol al fricilor legate de libertatea cetățenilor.

Autoritățile au declarat că mulțimile au blocat mai multe străzi principale din oraș. O declarație oficială a poliției a condamnat "acțiunile ilegale" ale celor aflați în stradă, care ar fi vandalizat un sit de construcții în timpul demonstrațiilor, pentru a ataca forțele de ordine.










