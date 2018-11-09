UPDATE FOTO VIDEO Incendiul din nordul Californiei face primele victime / Localitatea în care a avut loc atacul armat săptămâna aceasta, printre zonele evacuate

Noul incendiu care devastează nordul Californiei a provocat primele decese, iar mai multe persoane au fost rănite, a anunțat vineri un responsabil, fără să poată specifica deocamdată numărul acestora, relatează AFP.

”Știm că există răniți și știm că există morți și încercăm să aflăm mai multe”, a spus Mark Ghilarducci de la Biroul pentru Servicii de Urgență a guvernatorului Californiei.

”Amploarea distrugerii pe care am văzut-o este cu adevărat incredibilă și îți frânge inima”, a adăugat el în timpul unei conferințe de presă transmisă în direct pe Facebook.

Potrivit Reuters, printre zonele afectate de incendiu se află și localitatea Thousand Oaks, în care săptămâna aceasta a avut loc atacul armat. Cel puțin 12 persoane au murit și peste 10 persoane au fost rănite în atacul unui fost ofițer în marina americană.

75.000 de case au fost evacuate în Thousand Oaks, în Comitatul Ventura.

Heartbreaking. The winds are fueling this fire and burning all of Paradise to the ground. Elementary school, hospital, Fosters Freeze, dozens of homes. Big night ahead for firefighters trying to stop this raging #Wildfire #ButteCounty #CampFire pic.twitter.com/DKj2IXSgNH — JENN MCGRAW CBS13 (@NewsMcGraw) November 9, 2018

A fire captain said the #CampFire has "pretty much" destroyed the Northern California town of Paradise.https://t.co/l123XKo2T5#wildfire pic.twitter.com/JE6IMzlnDA — Steve Timko (@KOLOTimko) November 9, 2018





Cinci persoane au murit, au anunțat autoritățile.În total, focul a forțat 157.000 de oameni de pe teritoriul Californiei să își părăsească locuințele.