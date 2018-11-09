UPDATE FOTO VIDEO Incendiul din nordul Californiei face primele victime / Localitatea în care a avut loc atacul armat săptămâna aceasta, printre zonele evacuate

UPDATE Cinci persoane au murit, au anunțat autoritățile.
În total, focul a forțat 157.000 de oameni de pe teritoriul Californiei să își părăsească locuințele.
Heartbreaking. The winds are fueling this fire and burning all of Paradise to the ground. Elementary school, hospital, Fosters Freeze, dozens of homes. Big night ahead for firefighters trying to stop this raging #Wildfire #ButteCounty #CampFire pic.twitter.com/DKj2IXSgNH— JENN MCGRAW CBS13 (@NewsMcGraw) November 9, 2018
A fire captain said the #CampFire has "pretty much" destroyed the Northern California town of Paradise.https://t.co/l123XKo2T5#wildfire pic.twitter.com/JE6IMzlnDA— Steve Timko (@KOLOTimko) November 9, 2018
The fire destroyed nearly everything, hundreds of homes, Feather River Hospital, @Kmart @Safeway @fostersfreeze @kfc @McDonalds, gas stations, schools, and now hearing fire is moving toward Chico. Community of Canyon oaks being evacuated in East Chico #Prayers #CampFire #WildFire pic.twitter.com/btSGUuEiL0— JENN MCGRAW CBS13 (@NewsMcGraw) November 9, 2018
This is so devastating. Please; send your prayers for this couple and all of those affected by the #CampFire in #Paradise #California #ButteCounty #CA #NorCal #fire #WildFire #wildfires #ParadiseCa https://t.co/slZNMrCJB1 pic.twitter.com/JV12w8E3D0— Joe \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8 (@GottaGreatDeal) November 9, 2018
