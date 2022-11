Thank you so much, Mr Ardalan Shekarabi @shekarabi, for your positive statement today regarding Romania's accession to #Schengen, also following our very good&comprehensive \uD83D\uDCDEtalk on November 22. RO\uD83C\uDDF9\uD83C\uDDE9 accession will make EU\uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDFA more secure. https://t.co/5z5ywgl39r