Compania de Drumuri: În timpul nopții s-a acționat cu 742 de utilaje, au fost împrăștiate peste 5.000 de toe de material antiderapant

de G.S.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 8 decembrie 2021, 9:34 Actualitate | Esenţial


Ninsoare in Romania
Ninsoare in Romania
Foto: Captura YouTube
Don seara zilei de marți și până miercuri dimineață, după o noapte de cod galben de vreme rea, drumarii au acționat pe întreaga rețea de drumuri naționale și autostrăzi cu 742 utilaje și au împrăștiat 5,186 tone material antiderapant, informează compania de drumuri.

Direcțiile regionale ale CNAIR au acționat astfel:
  • DRDP București – 21 autoutilaje, au răspândit 168 tone de material antiderapant
  • DRDP Craiova – 34 autoutilaje, au răspândit 300 tone material antiderapant
  • DRDP Timișoara – 98 autoutilaje, au răspândit 770 tone material antiderapant
  • DRDP Cluj - 169 autoutilaje, au răspândit 1132,5 tone material antiderapant
  • DRDP Brașov - 161 autoutilaje, au răspândit 1011 tone material antiderapant
  • DRDP Iași - 207 autoutilaje, au răspândit 1800 tone material antiderapant
DRDP Constanța – 52 autoutilaje, au răspândit 5 tone material antiderapant.




Până miercuri seară vor fi precipitații în toată țara - lapoviță și ninsoare, dar și ploi, spun meteorologii. Pentru 24 de județe a fost emisă avertizare cod galben de ninsoriși vânt puternic.






