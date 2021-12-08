Compania de Drumuri: În timpul nopții s-a acționat cu 742 de utilaje, au fost împrăștiate peste 5.000 de toe de material antiderapant

- DRDP București – 21 autoutilaje, au răspândit 168 tone de material antiderapant
- DRDP Craiova – 34 autoutilaje, au răspândit 300 tone material antiderapant
- DRDP Timișoara – 98 autoutilaje, au răspândit 770 tone material antiderapant
- DRDP Cluj - 169 autoutilaje, au răspândit 1132,5 tone material antiderapant
- DRDP Brașov - 161 autoutilaje, au răspândit 1011 tone material antiderapant
- DRDP Iași - 207 autoutilaje, au răspândit 1800 tone material antiderapant
Până miercuri seară vor fi precipitații în toată țara - lapoviță și ninsoare, dar și ploi, spun meteorologii. Pentru 24 de județe a fost emisă avertizare cod galben de ninsoriși vânt puternic.