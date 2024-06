JANNIK SINNER IS THE NEW ATP WORD NUMBER ONE



"I will be satisfied if I become word #1 and continue to be happy on the tennis court"



YOU DID IT JAN #1 \uD83E\uDD8A❤️\uD83D\uDC4A



P.s. Speedy recovery for @DjokerNole \uD83D\uDE4F pic.twitter.com/5q2G7Q3mYj