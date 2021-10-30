Ciucă: E discutată o soluţie pentru asigurarea Favipiravir în farmacii pentru a putea fi eliberat pe bază de reţetă în tratamentul COVID

- "Noi am apreciat că este nevoie să avem mai multe centre de diagnosticare să putem să micşorăm presiunea care este în momentul de faţă pe spitale.
- De asemenea, am discutat ca într-un timp foarte scurt să înfiinţăm un call center pentru medicii de familie ca să poată să primească date şi informaţii de la medicii de specialitate pentru mai multe detalii şi tot ce apare nou în protocolul de tratare a bolii COVID.
- Este foarte important, am stabilit ca într-un timp foarte, foarte scurt să avem un protocol care să ajungă la medicii de familie legat de ceea ce nu ar trebui să recomande, pentru că există şi această posibilitate, să se recomande medicamente care nu sunt cele mai potrivite în tratamentul bolii şi de asemenea un protocol legat de ceea ce înseamnă tratarea în special în ambulatoriu.
- Mai este de asemenea discutată o soluţie prin care să putem să asigurăm Favipiravir în farmacii care să poată să fie eliberat pe bază de reţetă de la medicul de familie”, a declarat Nicolae Ciucă, potrivit News.ro.
Luna aceasta, Ministerul Sănătății a reglementat ca Favipiravir să fie eliberat în ambulatoriu, prin farmaciile cu circuit închis din cadrul spitalelor, cu prescripție medicală, conform recomandărilor specialiștilor din Comisia de specialitate de boli infecțioase.
Conform Protocolului Național de tratament al bolnavilor infectați cu virusul SARS-Cov-2, medicamentul Favipiravir este recomandat a fi administrat în formele ușoare și medii de infecție cu noul corornavirus în prima săptămână de boală.
In general, researchers’ options are limited in terms of existing drugs to test for efficacy against the disease, notes Saye Khoo, professor in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Liverpool. “We have a moderate pipeline of drugs—we’re not swimming in lots of new candidates and lots of new classes of drugs at the moment,” he says.
Antivirals, which could be given to inpatients who have not yet reached a critical stage of illness, could perhaps have a prophylactic function. This was one of the reasons for excitement over remdesivir, but sadly, says Richards, “We still don’t have a decent antiviral.”
That could change if the UK government’s recently announced Antivirals Taskforce finds success.13 This ambitious initiative will support the inclusion of antivirals in covid-19 clinical trials and aims to identify two or more effective treatments by the autumn.
Then there are the problems that patients with covid-19 can develop while in hospital. Morgan says that patients with severe illness often develop blood clots, which can be life threatening. “Preventing these clots from happening would be very valuable,” he says. Such patients often receive anticoagulants to avoid blood clots but, because the cause may be inflammation, doctors are often unsure how helpful these drugs would be."
"Fluvoxamine is a well-tolerated, widely available, inexpensive selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor that has been shown in a small, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized study to prevent clinical deterioration of patients with mild coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Fluvoxamine is also an agonist for the sigma-1 receptor, through which it controls inflammation. We review here a body of literature that shows important mechanisms of action of fluvoxamine and other SSRIs that could play a role in COVID-19 treatment. These effects include: reduction in platelet aggregation, decreased mast cell degranulation, interference with endolysosomal viral trafficking, regulation of inositol-requiring enzyme 1α-driven inflammation and increased melatonin levels, which collectively have a direct antiviral effect, regulate coagulopathy or mitigate cytokine storm, which are known hallmarks of severe COVID-19."
Patients who received the low-cost and widely available drug were far less likely to be hospitalized in a clinical trial
