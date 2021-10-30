Español
Ciucă: E discutată o soluţie pentru asigurarea Favipiravir în farmacii pentru a putea fi eliberat pe bază de reţetă în tratamentul COVID

de Redactia     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 30 octombrie 2021, 15:58


Foto: Hotnews
Premierul desemnat Nicolae Ciucă spune că este discutată o soluție pentru introducerea în farmacii a antiviralului Favipiravir, care să fie eliberat pe bază de prescripţie medicală în tratamentul pentru COVID.

Sâmbătă, după ce a depus programul de guvernare în Parlament, Ciucă a vorbit despre "principalele măsuri" pentru gestionarea pe termen scurt a crizei COVID, între care înființarea unui call center pentru medicii de familie unde să poată primi informaţii de la medicii de specialitate legat de tot ce apare nou în protocolul de tratare a COVID.
  • "Noi am apreciat că este nevoie să avem mai multe centre de diagnosticare să putem să micşorăm presiunea care este în momentul de faţă pe spitale.
  • De asemenea, am discutat ca într-un timp foarte scurt să înfiinţăm un call center pentru medicii de familie ca să poată să primească date şi informaţii de la medicii de specialitate pentru mai multe detalii şi tot ce apare nou în protocolul de tratare a bolii COVID.
  • Este foarte important, am stabilit ca într-un timp foarte, foarte scurt să avem un protocol care să ajungă la medicii de familie legat de ceea ce nu ar trebui să recomande, pentru că există şi această posibilitate, să se recomande medicamente care nu sunt cele mai potrivite în tratamentul bolii şi de asemenea un protocol legat de ceea ce înseamnă tratarea în special în ambulatoriu.
  • Mai este de asemenea discutată o soluţie prin care să putem să asigurăm Favipiravir în farmacii care să poată să fie eliberat pe bază de reţetă de la medicul de familie”, a declarat Nicolae Ciucă, potrivit News.ro.
Întrebat dacă se simte responsabil pentru criza sanitară, Ciucă a răspuns: "Din punct de vedere al conştiinţei personale, a făcut tot ceea ce e omeneşte posibil să sprijinim toate instituţiile statului responsabile de măsurile necesare pentru a rezolva această criză sanitară”.

Luna aceasta, Ministerul Sănătății a reglementat ca Favipiravir să fie eliberat în ambulatoriu, prin farmaciile cu circuit închis din cadrul spitalelor, cu prescripție medicală, conform recomandărilor specialiștilor din Comisia de specialitate de boli infecțioase.

Conform Protocolului Național de tratament al bolnavilor infectați cu virusul SARS-Cov-2, medicamentul Favipiravir este recomandat a fi administrat în formele ușoare și medii de infecție cu noul corornavirus în prima săptămână de boală.








    dar pana acum (Sâmbătă, 30 octombrie 2021, 16:11)

    dac_liber [utilizator]

    toti cei decedati in august, septembrie si octombrie, fie ei vaccinati sau nevaccinati, de ce nu au avut acces la tratament? nici in spitale nu au avut medicamente. Unde sunt parchetele acum? chiar asa, ne facem cu totii ca ploua? se stia f bine ca favipiravir sau altele au eficienta, si in toata europa se gasesc in farmacii cu prescriptie de la medicul de familie...la noi cine nu a vrut? de ce presa nu abordeaza subiectul?? mii de oameni puteau fi salvati si nu s'a vrut, unii ar zice ca e genocid,ca oamenii au fost lasati sa moara, ca sa se terorizeze populatia cu numarul mortilor si macelul din spitale, si astfel sa fie impinsa spre vaccinul izbavitor, solutia finala...
      Pentru ca (Sâmbătă, 30 octombrie 2021, 16:32)

      dealucaragiale [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui dac_liber

      Este teratogen.
      !!!! (Sâmbătă, 30 octombrie 2021, 16:44)

      nlln [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui dac_liber

      Da.mi exemplu de o tara din UE in care medicii de familie prescriu Favipiravix pe reteta in ambulatoriu pt pacientii cu Covid .
      Întreabă-i pe antivacciniști. (Sâmbătă, 30 octombrie 2021, 17:10)

      asavreau [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui dac_liber

      Au antivacciniștii niște teorii că nu-ți mai trebuie nici-un tratament, nici vaccin. Puțină tămâie, cu vin sfințit, un popă răgușit și amețit și direct la poarta raiului. Că ajungi în iad este altă poveste și d-ta dac liber știi despre cei vorba.
    Comandantul (Sâmbătă, 30 octombrie 2021, 16:11)

    baron_local [utilizator]

    actiunii precizeaza: "Desigur vom da favipiravir si persoanelor decedate, deci nu am de ce sa imi dau demisia. Oricum nu ne grabim abia am impulsionat vaccinarea. Si cine mai spune la televizor de medicamente in farmacii pana nu ne hotaram noi ca e momentul sa fie interzis pe viata."
      Și ce mai stai. (Sâmbătă, 30 octombrie 2021, 17:12)

      asavreau [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui baron_local

      Fie cum spui tu. Vrei Favipavir, decedezi și-l obții.
      deci.. (Sâmbătă, 30 octombrie 2021, 17:23)

      Mistrelutz [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui baron_local

      vrei sa zici ca Ciuca asta,care e..de cat?de vreo doua saptamani DESEMNAT pm,e vinovat pentru gestionarea pandemiei si tre sa-si dea demisie,a? esti ori isteric,ori nu stii pe ce lumea traiesti. tu si oile astea care ti-au dat like la coment.
    De pe la altii mai cititi (Sâmbătă, 30 octombrie 2021, 16:51)

    nlln [utilizator]

    "No drugs are recommended for prophylaxis against infection and hospital admission, as none have yet been shown to prevent covid-19 infection in large scale clinical trials. Duncan Richards, professor of clinical therapeutics at the University of Oxford, says that this is an important gap to tackle “as we think ahead to next winter when, despite vaccination, we expect there will be significant numbers of patients.”

    In general, researchers’ options are limited in terms of existing drugs to test for efficacy against the disease, notes Saye Khoo, professor in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Liverpool. “We have a moderate pipeline of drugs—we’re not swimming in lots of new candidates and lots of new classes of drugs at the moment,” he says.

    Antivirals, which could be given to inpatients who have not yet reached a critical stage of illness, could perhaps have a prophylactic function. This was one of the reasons for excitement over remdesivir, but sadly, says Richards, “We still don’t have a decent antiviral.”

    That could change if the UK government’s recently announced Antivirals Taskforce finds success.13 This ambitious initiative will support the inclusion of antivirals in covid-19 clinical trials and aims to identify two or more effective treatments by the autumn.

    Then there are the problems that patients with covid-19 can develop while in hospital. Morgan says that patients with severe illness often develop blood clots, which can be life threatening. “Preventing these clots from happening would be very valuable,” he says. Such patients often receive anticoagulants to avoid blood clots but, because the cause may be inflammation, doctors are often unsure how helpful these drugs would be."
    Fluvoxamine: Review of Its Mechanism of Action... (Sâmbătă, 30 octombrie 2021, 17:06)

    MedicinaCuDovezi [utilizator]

    https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphar.2021.652688/full

    "Fluvoxamine is a well-tolerated, widely available, inexpensive selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor that has been shown in a small, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized study to prevent clinical deterioration of patients with mild coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Fluvoxamine is also an agonist for the sigma-1 receptor, through which it controls inflammation. We review here a body of literature that shows important mechanisms of action of fluvoxamine and other SSRIs that could play a role in COVID-19 treatment. These effects include: reduction in platelet aggregation, decreased mast cell degranulation, interference with endolysosomal viral trafficking, regulation of inositol-requiring enzyme 1α-driven inflammation and increased melatonin levels, which collectively have a direct antiviral effect, regulate coagulopathy or mitigate cytokine storm, which are known hallmarks of severe COVID-19."
    Fluvoxamine - articol in WSJ, Oct 2021 (Sâmbătă, 30 octombrie 2021, 17:09)

    MedicinaCuDovezi [utilizator]

    Antidepressant Fluvoxamine Significantly Reduces Covid-19 Hospitalization

    Patients who received the low-cost and widely available drug were far less likely to be hospitalized in a clinical trial


    https://www.wsj.com/articles/antidepressant-significantly-reduces-covid-19-hospitalization-11635373800?mod=djemalertNEWS
    n-avem medicamente (Sâmbătă, 30 octombrie 2021, 17:34)

    di livio [utilizator]

    da avem exces de mortalitate


