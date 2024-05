Overnight, \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 Neptun missiles hit the ferry crossing and the oil terminal of the port "Kavkaz" in the Krasnodar region, russia — @GeneralStaffUA reports.

This infrastructure was used by the enemy for logistics and supply of the army.

Also, attack UAVs hit another oil terminal in… pic.twitter.com/es00gbz1tA