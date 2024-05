President Zelensky arrived in Spain today. King Felipe VI met him in the airport.



Later, the Ukrainian President met with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

This year, Spain will provide Ukraine with weapons worth €1 billion euros, and €5 billion by 2027.



