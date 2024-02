\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA Investigative Committee of Russia:



Investigators identify the weapons system used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to down the Il-76 plane in the Belgorod Region.



⚡️ Tests concluded that the fragments belong to the MIM-104A SAM from the Patriot launcherhttps://t.co/PCgdhfQ9tb pic.twitter.com/MtZWjJ3Iyo