\uD83D\uDEA8Update Zaporizhzhia front\uD83D\uDEA8

The AFU are now expanding the front! The main russian defense line was breached west of #Verbove. The battles take place around the dragon's teeth. New progress near Novoprokopivka#Ukraine #Russia #Zaporizhzhia #UkraineCounterOffensive #UkraineWar pic.twitter.com/Mwb9lhOgeF