⚡\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA #Russia - Strong fire in the cargo terminal of #Novorossiysk. The flames covered 1300 square meters.



According to the "Baza", wooden pallets on which there were barrels of combustible oil are burning in the terminal. The reasons are still unknown - now firefighters are… pic.twitter.com/TsHkywyddA